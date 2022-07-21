Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 19,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 2.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR.C)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.