Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

QQQ opened at $303.03 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

