Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.82. 23,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,325. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.