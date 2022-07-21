Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,256,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after buying an additional 345,154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 128,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

