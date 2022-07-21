Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/12/2022 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2022 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

7/4/2022 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2022 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2022 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $176.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2022 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Aspen Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,912. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $210.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

