Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 20th (ACET, ACLS, ACM, ASML, AXTI, BBWI, CBK, CRC, DENN, DOCU)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 20th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Adicet Bio Inc alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €920.00 ($929.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €44.40 ($44.85) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($37.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.