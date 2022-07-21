Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 20th (ACET, ACLS, ACM, ASML, AXTI, BBWI, CBK, CRC, DENN, DOCU)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 20th:
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €920.00 ($929.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00.
Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €44.40 ($44.85) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($37.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.