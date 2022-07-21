Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 21st (ABDN, ABF, AJB, BATS, BRCK, BRSD, CRK, DPLM, DWF, EQT)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 21st:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) target price on the stock.

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 550 ($6.58) target price on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,975 ($23.61) price target on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.30) target price on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 325 ($3.89) price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.46) target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.78) price target on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 710 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($3.83) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 410 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price target on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) target price on the stock.

