Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 21st (ABDN, ABF, AJB, BATS, BRCK, BRSD, CRK, DPLM, DWF, EQT)

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) target price on the stock.

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 550 ($6.58) target price on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,975 ($23.61) price target on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.30) target price on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 325 ($3.89) price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.46) target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.78) price target on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 710 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($3.83) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 410 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price target on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) target price on the stock.

