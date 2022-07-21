Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI):

7/20/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00.

7/15/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $24.00.

7/10/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $26.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $10,877,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

