Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,550,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 16,560,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 24,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

