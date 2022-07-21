Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Shares Up 1.8%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 48,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Ipsidy Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.
Ipsidy Company Profile
Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.
