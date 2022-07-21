IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Shares Up 2.7%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.
IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (CLRG)
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.