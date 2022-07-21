IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.20 EPS.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $220.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.92. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

