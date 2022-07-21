iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,028,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,998,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

