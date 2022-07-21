iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Firestone Capital Management’s Largest Position

Firestone Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $29,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.07. 12,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.