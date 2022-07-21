iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 606,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,899,979 shares.The stock last traded at $32.54 and had previously closed at $32.21.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

