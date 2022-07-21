iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

