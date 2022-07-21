iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 688.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,041 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 2.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $33,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. 29,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

