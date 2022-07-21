iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 627,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,115,860. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

