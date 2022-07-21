iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $53.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

