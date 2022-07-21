iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,841,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,485,000 after buying an additional 632,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,787,000 after buying an additional 274,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,020,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,828,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $58.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.