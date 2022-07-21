iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.27

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.27 and traded as low as $18.51. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 124,038 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.552 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
