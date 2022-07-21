iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.27

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.27 and traded as low as $18.51. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 124,038 shares.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.552 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 22,881.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

