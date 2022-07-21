iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,464 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

