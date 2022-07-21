iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

