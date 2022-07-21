iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $118.14. 1,453,757 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11.

