iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 452.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.