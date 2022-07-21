iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $233.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

