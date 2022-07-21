iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $181.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

