iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.98% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $86,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,267,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $391.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,003. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

