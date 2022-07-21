iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.