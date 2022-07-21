iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 182,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 875,761 shares.The stock last traded at $91.98 and had previously closed at $93.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.