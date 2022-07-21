iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 182,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 875,761 shares.The stock last traded at $91.98 and had previously closed at $93.17.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.