iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 72,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

