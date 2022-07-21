iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $114.34. 68,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

