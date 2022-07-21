IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Up 6.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.47. Approximately 119,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 140,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

IsoEnergy Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.87 million and a P/E ratio of -15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.0595522 EPS for the current year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

