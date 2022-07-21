J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

