Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $69.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $126.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

