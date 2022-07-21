Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $69.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $126.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JACK opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
