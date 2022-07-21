Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,863 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.80. 4,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

