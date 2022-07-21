Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $2,307,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,880. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.