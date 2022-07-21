Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,034. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

