Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

