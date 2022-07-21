Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,446 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,030. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

