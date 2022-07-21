Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.67. 1,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,119. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.55. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

