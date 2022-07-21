Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,350. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,425. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

