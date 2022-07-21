Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,595 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 41,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 3.4 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,141. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.