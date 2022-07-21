Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. TimkenSteel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMST traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.80. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

