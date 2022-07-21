Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. TimkenSteel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Insider Activity
TimkenSteel Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE:TMST traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.80. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $26.23.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
TimkenSteel Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.