Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stake Decreased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 348,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 104,918 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62.

