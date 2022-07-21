Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $341.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.79.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $334.88 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $960.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.91.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Beer by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

