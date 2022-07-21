Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 120

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
SBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215.83 ($2.58).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %
SBRE opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.80 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.54. The company has a market cap of £262.50 million and a PE ratio of 875.00.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
