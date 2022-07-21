Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 120

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215.83 ($2.58).

SBRE opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.80 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.54. The company has a market cap of £262.50 million and a PE ratio of 875.00.

In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($88,623.26). In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.58), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($88,623.26). Also, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($23,191.13).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

