Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VWDRY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.