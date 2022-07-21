JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,137 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.