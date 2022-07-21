JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,082,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $178.26 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average of $189.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

